St Mark's steps back in time with annual fete

Even the stalls has a medieval fair feel about them at St Mark's Fete.

THE hallowed grounds of St Mark's Church in Warwick came alive this morning with sounds of excitement as the annual fete drew in the crowds.

They flocked in to check out the medieval-esque stalls selling all manner of goodies.

The sweet stall was so popular they completely sold out, as did the cake stall.

Also popular was the free jumping castle and Brian Miller with his pony rides.

The biggest crowd though was reserved for the auction which began at 11am, with many eager buyers bidding for pieces of the church's history.

Early on keen auctioneer Tom Potts proclaimed a church pew had sold for $320 to the "man in the stripy shirt" - Lewis von Stieglitz.

Cr Neil Meiklejohn had a bidder on the phone, checking carefully as the bidding went back and forth.

Rev Rod Winterton has pleased with the turnout.

"The weather's been a little threatening, but boy have the crowds turned out," he said.

"The cakes have been very popular and our jumble sale just gets bigger and bigger, it's easily on of the biggest money spinners for the day.

"And people have come in from all over and beyond, it's been a very successful day."

For those who missed out on picking up a historic church pew, there will be more for sale at next year's fete, so get saving.