St Mark's works reach milestone

TO BOOT: Rev. Rod Winterton with a 19th century ladies shoe found underneath the floorboards of St Marks.

STAGE one of the St Mark's Anglican Church restoration is almost complete.

The works, which began in September last year, have seen a complete re-flooring of the entire building, as well as rewiring and a new sound and lighting system.

The floors weren't even in the original restoration plans but after ripping up some carpet a problem was discovered.

"We opened Pandora's box, so much of the floor was rotten,” Reverend Rod Winterton said.

"That's why the work has taken so long, we had to rip up the entire floor and replace with termite-proof flooring.

"The work was all done by a team of volunteers under the watchful supervision of Warwick builder Dom Dwan.”

The floor in the nave was completed first, then the Warrior Chapel and the vestry, and works have just been completed on the Lady Chapel.

Underneath the Lady Chapel, workers found a pair of 19th century women's hobnailed boots as well as

a few port and scotch bottles.

Rev Winterton said there was a time capsule somewhere on the grounds as well.

"Unfortunately they didn't leave terribly clear instructions as to where it is,” he said.

"We think it might be near the foundation stone, which needs to be repaired after vandalism, so fingers crossed we'll find it there.”

The works, all being done in the lead up to the 150th anniversary of the church in April 2018, will stop for the wedding season through until the end of September.

"Then it's time to restore our stained glass windows,” Rev Winterton said.

"They are in danger of collapsing, the lead has oxidised and the windows are buckling under the weight of the glass. There is also some stonework that needs to be done, and hopefully it will be done by the celebrations in April.”

So far the works have cost about $150,000, with more to come as the church is restored to its former glory.