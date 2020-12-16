St Mary’s demolition plans set in motion

RIDICULOUS: The historic St Mary's tennis pavilions were proposed to be knocked down in favour of a Mobil Service Station and a new application shows the demolition could be soon.

WARWICK is set to soon lose one of its most iconic landmarks, with the demolition of the St Mary’s tennis courts seemingly imminent.

NRG services this week submitted a development application to demolish the courts and three buildings on the 64A Guy St lot.

The developer lodged plans in May to build a controversial 3151sq m Mobil service station on the space.

The decision was initially deferred by Southern Downs councillors due to a dispute, but later approved in an almost unanimous council decision after the developer revised road safety factors.

Adamant objectors Ruth and Peter Friis said the news left them crestfallen.

The pair objected to the development, claiming it would cause distress for their Guy St and Acacia Ave tenants and potentially pose significant health risks.

But now, Mrs Friis said there were out of options.

“What can we do? We’re two to three people against multi-millionaires,” she said.

“Now our tenants will be next to a building site for goodness knows how long.”

The landlord said she had particularly been unimpressed by council’s lack of concerns over the diesel fumes when they approved the site.

“Their main problem was a sign five metres high. Why is that such a problem when people will be living around that area dealing with that fuel,” Mrs Friis said.

“There is international proof diesel is not to be used anywhere near humans and they’re 20m away from a school.”

It comes as the Warwick Rose Squash Club was ousted from the building in June.