St Mary's students are small town YouTube stars

IT'S been months in the making but students from St Mary's Catholic Primary School can now call themselves YouTube stars.

Earlier this year, country music singer/songwriter Josh Arnold was invited to the school to write a song with the students as part of his work with his production company Small Town Culture.

Mr Arnold launched the Small Town Culture in 2012, and believes in the collaborative process, possessing the unique ability of creating music with the people for the people.

It is in school workshops like this collaboration with St Mary's, that lyrics are written with students who then become an integral part of the process and feel immense pride, taking ownership of the end product.

Mr Arnold said this end product, Be The Light, was written with Year 5 and 6 students.

"It's kind Stevie Wonder and Jackson Five-inspired and was an awful lot of fun."

Mr Arnold said he visited the school in early February to write the song with the students.

"The lyrics are actually quite intense," he said.

"And it's very much the kids' work.

"It's really hard to avoid cliches in songwriting and the kids did so well, they've written from the heart.

"They are great upbeat lyrics and I'm really, really proud of what we've all achieved here."

Mr Arnold said he then returned to the school in late February to put together a music video to accompany the song.

"That took us about two days," he said. "That was a whole lot of fun and pretty intense as well, we had a lot to do."

On Monday, Mr Arnold returned to St Mary's to unveil the finished video clip to a packed house of students, teachers and family. The screams of joy from the students at seeing teachers dancing and themselves on the big screen almost brought the roof down.

See the full clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OggRczEOXTY