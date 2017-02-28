St Mary's students sing with music star

STUDENT SONG: Country music star Josh Arnold and 320 pupils from St Mary's School sung Let's be the Light.

THE excitement was palpable inside St Mary's Catholic Parish where hundreds of primary school students sung a song with country music star writer Josh Arnold.

Josh, a Golden Guitar winner, wrote a song about St Mary's School students with input from the kids a few weeks ago and today they teamed up in the church to perform their tune Let's Be the Light.

With an upbeat, catchy melody and lyrics that celebrate 150 years of Catholic schools in Warwick, the 320 students did their parents, teachers and Josh proud singing with powerful vocals and enthusiasm.

Music teacher Erin Hilton said the whole school had been excited about the project for weeks.

"They were thrilled to meet Josh for a song writing session and it was amazing to see him draw creativity from the children they probably didn't even know they had," Ms Hilton said.

"Our theme for religion this year is light so the students bounced words off Josh and he used that material to put the song together."

Ms Hilton said Let's Be the Light pieced together a jigsaw puzzle of ideas on how students can express light in their lives and others.

In 2012, Josh launched Small Town Culture, a concept designed to help school students identify the positives about their communities through song writing, singing and music clips.

In partnership with the University of Southern Queensland he has a full-time job making music with school students from regional Queensland.

He has written more than 300 songs with students since launching Small Town Culture.