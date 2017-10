Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Killarney.

UPDATE 1.49PM: AN AMBULANCE has transferred a man in his 40s to Warwick Base Hospital after an alleged stabbing incident this afternoon.

The man is reportedly in a stable condition.

Police are on scene attempting to determine the cause of the incident.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS and police from Warwick and Killarney are responding to reports of a stabbing incident in Killarney.

Emergency services were called at 12.53pm and are en route to a location in Anemone St.

Updates to follow.