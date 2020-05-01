Menu
South Hedland Square Shopping Centre.
Stabbing rampage at shopping centre

by Shannon Molloy
1st May 2020 1:56 PM

Police in Western Australia are responding to a frenzied stabbing attack at a shopping centre in the state's northwest, with multiple people reportedly injured.

The frightening incident unfolded in the town of South Hedland just before 10am local time (12pm AEST) when a man armed with a knife went on a rampage and stabbed several people.

A witness told The Northwest Telegraph newspaper that the man, wearing hi-vis clothing, "stabbed someone in the McDonald's carpark".

He then went to the shopping centre and stabbed someone else, before entering the building "through the Kmart entrance before stabbing a few more", the witness told the newspaper.

"He made his way into Retravision (and) attacked a few more."

West Australian Police confirmed a responding officer discharged their firearm. TheWest news website said the offender was shot dead by police.

 

The witness told The Northwest Telegraph that the offender had been shot outside a juice bar in the food court.

Another witness told TheWest that up to seven people had been stabbed - one of them was a woman with a pram.

"Police tried to taser the attacker but shot him when the taser didn't work," the witness told the website.

Paramedics are at the scene. People are urged to avoid the area.

More to come

