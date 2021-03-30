Stacked cast revealed for Star Wars ‘special’

Disney has revealed a packed cast for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars Disney+ special.

We already knew Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader from the Star Wars prequel movies but now we know who will be joining them.

Australian actors Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will both be returning to the franchise as Owen and Beru Lars, roles they previously played in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Newcomers to the Star Wars universe include The Big Sick and Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, Luther and Game of Thrones' Indira Varma, The Queen's Gambit's Moses Ingram, Homeland's Rupert Friend, Good Time and Uncut Gems filmmaker Benny Safdie, Straight Outta Compton's O'Shea Jackson Jr, Kiwi actor Simone Kessell and Fast & Furious franchise star Sung Kang.

Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9z49eW9Vgx — Star Wars (@starwars) March 29, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been called a "special event series" and it's not clear how many episodes will make up its run. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of fellow Star Wars show The Mandalorian, will helm the show.

Production is slated to start in April, having earlier been pushed back. There's no confirmed release date yet.

The story is set 10 years after the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith which saw the Jedi Master lose his apprentice Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side, becoming the Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of several Star Wars TV series in production for Disney's streaming service Disney+. In addition to a third season of The Mandalorian, there is also upcoming a Cassian Andor prequel starring Diego Luna as his character from Rogue One, a live-action Ahsoka Tano series with Rosario Dawson, a Rangers of the Republic series and an animated series called The Bad Batch.

Perhaps two of the most exciting projects in development are the Lando Calrissian series to be helmed by Dear White People writer and director Justin Simien and The Acolyte, a female-led story set in a different timeline from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland.

There are also Star Wars movies in production with Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins tapped to direct.

