Staff the key to business success

AS A business owner, Josh Hay is constantly looking to tailor his business to meet the needs of the Warwick community.

To Mr Hay, the most valuable asset at The Physiotherapy Centre is his staff.

"Without doubt the key to running a successful business is a happy and dedicated staff,” he said.

"And our main goal as owners is to foster that culture within our business and if we can achieve and promote that culture, the success of the business will take care of itself.”

Mr Hay said awards night like the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards were important in small communities.

"It's a great way for the businesses to stay connected with the community,” he said.

"And an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate what they can offer that community.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of a community like Warwick, providing employment for countless locals and exposure and promotion like these awards afford businesses is invaluable.”

Winner of last year's award for Health and Wellbeing, Mr Hay said he would again relish the opportunity to communicate to the community about the business and the services they provide.

"We're very much looking forward to a great night out with our staff,” he said.

"Last year's win was very encouraging and it's always great to have hard work acknowledged.

"It allowed us to reinforce our gratitude for the great work our staff do and hopefully we can get the chance to walk away with another award this year.