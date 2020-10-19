Staff wanted: Booming QLD airline hiring cabin crew

A Queensland airline is bucking the worldwide aviation trend and actually recruiting more cabin crew as its business takes off.

Brisbane's Alliance Airlines has called for applicants to fill up to 12 positions in coming weeks and expects many high quality staff could apply to join its ranks of cabin crew as hundreds of workers are stood down from roles with other airlines.

Alliance chief executive Lee Schofield said it was a privilege to be able to offer work in the industry, which has been decimated.

He said the airline had more fly-in, fly-out work coming and ticket sales for seats on its new tourism-focussed routes between Canberra and Queensland had been strong.

Alliance Airlines chief executive Lee Schofield said it was nice to be able to take on new staff in the current environment. Photo Mark Cranitch.

It will also start flying from Canberra to the Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

"We are very proud to be in a position to be able to provide employment opportunities in what is a very difficult time for the industry," he said.

"These roles aren't for a specific route, across the board we are pretty busy and we've got more work coming down the pipeline which means we need some more people."

He said it was imperative the industry work together to encourage the removal of border restrictions.

"The strength of our business mainly is in the fly-in, fly-out sector but there a few little pockets we are doing and we certainly have already seen the improvement in tourism within those pockets," he said.

"Our services to Maroochydore and Cairns from Canberra - early sales of those have been fantastic.

"Pent up demand is genuinely there. Everyone has accepted that international travel isn't coming back any time soon but there are some wonderful domestic locations and maybe that's the silver lining out of this.

Sunshine Coast Airport has spread its wings to fly north for the first time ever, officially launching its inaugural Alliance Airlines service to Cairns. Photo: Patrick Woods.



"The big ticket item is the border reopening with NSW."

Alliance Airlines operates from bases in Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns, Rockhampton, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Darwin and provides charter operations to the resources sector, corporate and business group travel, sporting teams and government routes as well as domestic tourism airlines.

Mr Schofield said more staff could be needed early next year when the company receives its order of 14 additional aircraft.

To apply for the current cabin crew roles, applicants must meet a raft of criteria and be able to take part in Alliance's 3-week ground school program starting in mid-November.