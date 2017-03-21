Stage set for a grand opening

SHOW HIGHLIGHT: The horse spectacular grand parade will include heavy horses to open the 150th Warwick Show this Friday night.

IT MAY take just 15 minutes but the parade to open the 150th Warwick Show is set to live up to its grand name.

Warwick Show and Rodeo management committee member Shelley Doyle is the brains behind what will be the show's first horse spectacular grand parade.

Ms Doyle said she was glad to be able to put together a grand opening for Friday night that would fit the anniversary celebrations.

"This is our first year having a proper grand opening parade in a number of years,” she said.

"We will have all the equine groups in Warwick involved in the parade, which will start at 6 and probably only take about 15 or so minutes to run through it all.

"So we'll have last year's Rodeo Queen Ashleigh Grant riding in with the flag and the equine groups all entering the arena in formation, then the heavy horses and their carriages.

"We'll have vintage cars coming through and some emergency services vehicles, before the Lighthorse Brigade rides in just before the Governor-General comes in.”

It was confirmed last week Australian Governor-General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove would open the show.

Ms Doyle said other dignitaries would also be taking part in the show.

"As a committee we had just thought it would be an honour for (Sir Peter) to attend the show,” she said.

"We'll also have the Queensland Show Society president Estelle Drynan and Darling Downs Sub-chamber president Denis Janetzki in attendance, along with past showgirls and show chairmen.

"I've only had a couple of weeks since returning from the US to put together the horse spectacular so I'm so lucky everyone's been enthusiastic and come together to make it come alive.”

With the show starting on Friday, Ms Doyle said she was excited to see a prime cattle young judges section come to life for the first time.

"That will be on Friday morning in line with the other prime cattle judging,” she said.

"Nowlan's Stock and Station Agents are on board as sponsors for the first year.

"We hope to get it up and running so our competitors will have a chance to then go on and compete at Darling Downs and state level.”