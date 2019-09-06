Staggering impact Toowoomba Bypass had in first year

MORE than 2.1 million vehicles have used the Toowoomba Bypass since it opened a year ago today, new figures from the Department of Transport and Main Roads have revealed.

While the road was classified as open from September 9, 2019, motorists were first able to drive on it on the evening of September 8, 2019, one year ago today.

"More than 2.1 million vehicles, including over 755,000 heavy vehicles, have used the Toowoomba Bypass since it opened on September 9, 2019," a TMR spokesperson said.

"Average daily traffic volumes decreased when the toll was introduced in early December and during COVID-19 travel restrictions this year.

"However, the number of heavy vehicles has remained relatively constant due to the Toowoomba Bypass being a major freight route."

The TMR spokesperson said traffic volume data from James St (Toowoomba Connection Rd) and the Toowoomba Bypass suggested there had been about an 80 per cent reduction in all heavy vehicles travelling through the centre of the city, significantly improving Toowoomba's amenity.

"The reduced number of heavy vehicles also helped with traffic detours implemented during Toowoomba's East and West Creek culvert upgrades on James St," they said.

A lane on the road had to be closed for work just months after opening because of uneven surface issues.

"It is not uncommon for roads with complex engineering design standards, like the Toowoomba Bypass, to experience teething problems when first opened," the spokesperson said.

"Pavement issues were identified on the 800m-long viaduct and some bridge sections of the Toowoomba Bypass due to a surface binding issue.

"These problems were quickly rectified and are not expected to result in further issues."

Bypass maintenance will be the responsibility of Nexus Infrastructure for the next 25 years.

TOOWOOMBA BYPASS NUMBERS

2,102,387 vehicles have used the Toowoomba Bypass since it opened, including 1,343,705 cars, light commercial vehicles and motorbikes and 758,682 heavy vehicles.

730,803 of those 2.1 million trips were in the toll free period from September 9 to December 8, 2019.

On average, 5956 vehicles use the bypass per day.

Traffic volume data has suggested there has been an 80 per cent decrease in heavy vehicles travelling through the city streets since the bypass opened.

Construction of the road contributed $1.7 billion to the Australian economy between 2016 and 2018.

Data is of August 25, 2020