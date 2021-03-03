Staggering new reports as mice plague runs rampant

INFESTATION: Warwick resident Cora Becker caught over 5000, up to 100 per day./ CREDIT: Cora Becker

INFESTATION: Warwick resident Cora Becker caught over 5000, up to 100 per day./ CREDIT: Cora Becker

A Southern Downs resident’s shocking photoshave revealed the extent of the localised mice plague.

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

Maryvale resident Tianny Bell said her husband and daughter caught up to 40 mice in a single night in a “disgusting” and unprecedented plague.

“They’ve caught up to 140 mice,” she said.

“We have a friend down the road who had mice get into their daughter’s wrapped Christmas present and chewed through all the wiring.

“We would hear them scurry from behind the fridge to the cupboard. You walk out paddock and see them and see field mice run across the road.”

Mrs Bell’s family has resided in the district for four years and have never had to deal with the pests to this level before.

Unable to find traps in store and not wanting to use baiting methods that could harm their chickens, they’ve resorted to using a plaster of Paris and peanut better mixture to ward off the rodents.

“I worried we’d get that many at one stage, they’d overpower the chickens, eat them or bite them in their sleep,” she said.

“We ended up buying traps on eBay because they were sold out and ending up giving away a few traps because our neighbours couldn’t get any.

“It’s just horrendous.”

In Warwick, resident Kerri Pax was similarly struggling to deal with the mice plague.

She said hours of her day had been consumed with clearing away the pest.

“A lot of the time I’m cleaning and searching new ways to deter them,” she said.

“I can’t go near them or I will faint.

“These mice are disgusting.”