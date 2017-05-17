Stamping out smoking

HELP TO QUIT: Jenny-Lee Carr and Melissa Chalmers are educating people on the poor health effects of smoking for indigenous communities.

CARBAL Medical Services staff are getting out and about this month to tackle indigenous smoking.

Project co-ordinator Jenny-Lee Carr said there was a push to educate more people about the harms of smoking ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

Ms Carr said there was a greater incidence of smoking in indigenous communities.

"The rate of smoking in indigenous communities was at about 50% Australia wide just a few years ago,” she said.

"It's down to about 46% now, which shows that what we're doing is working to decrease smoking.

"There is certainly more awareness about smoking and the damage it does to people's health.

"Rural and regional Australia has a higher rate of smoking among indigenous people and the more remote you get, generally the worse it gets.”

Ms Carr said those interested in quitting could access support groups and one-on-one appointments to help them kick the habit for good.

"It's about changing people's attitudes toward smoking,” she said.

"We don't need people to commit to quitting straight up, we just want them to learn about it and consider quitting.

"As well as reducing smoking rates and improving health, we're aiming to increase education about the risks of smoking, especially while pregnant.

"We've had some people talk to us and tell us they're not going to quit, but we can still get them to change some of their habits like making sure they're not smoking inside around their kids or their pets.”

For more information, phone 0409196014 or visit carbal.com.au