Standout performance puts Wolves on fast track to finals

FIERCE FIGHT: The Warwick Wolves championship men’s side remain at the top of the table after their 12-0 win against Stanthorpe Redbacks. Picture: contributed

SOCCER: The Warwick Wolves continued their unbroken winning streak this weekend, and are showing no signs of slowing down as they race towards a finals spot.

On Sunday, the men’s side clinched a huge 12-0 victory against the Stanthorpe Redbacks in front of a home crowd at Queens Park, cementing their place at the top of the table.

Coach Matt Carey said he was incredibly impressed with his team’s display of skills and strategy, particularly its younger members.

“They’re probably just being more clinical with their passing, taking their time a bit more and reassuring themselves with the best options,” Carey said.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to instil, especially in the younger players, is to just get in, have a go, and trust themselves as bit more.

“The young fellas stepped up really well yesterday. Declan Butler had a terrific game out on the right wing yesterday, scoring a hat trick, and young Brad Cooke did as well.”

With the Wolves still undefeated this season, Carey hoped his team would give the Warwick home crowd an equally impressive show this weekend.

“We’ve got Garden City at home on Saturday night, and we’re quite confident now going into that game,” he said.

“So long as the boys keep a bit more of a mellow head and don’t let the big win over the weekend go to their heads, we should come out with a victory.

“We usually have bigger numbers at home games than we did yesterday, so hopefully we can get a pretty big crowd down there.”

