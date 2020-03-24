Standstill threatens cricketer’s Aussie debut

BOWLING TO SELECTION: Lucy Bourke will be looking to make her Australian debut in January after a successful year with bat and ball.

CRICKET: In the rapidly changing world of sport, Warwick cricketer Lucy Bourke is maintaining hope she will have the opportunity to pull on the green and gold in January.

Selected in an extended under 15s squad, Bourke will travel to the National Cricket Centre in September to begin training as she competes for a position in the highly competitive team.

After an impressive performance for Queensland at the National Championship final, Bourke was shocked by the announcement given her age.

“I felt my performance at the carnival was pretty good but to be honest, I wasn’t thinking about selection at all because I was so focused on the team’s performance,” she said.

“I was very surprised when my name was read out as I ma in the under 14 age group and was trying to gain experience to hopefully be in with a chance next year.

“But it is an opportunity that I am nervous about and looking forward too at the same time.”

An opening partnership of 72 runs, 29 of which were contributed by Bourke, helped the side to the victory.

READY TO PLAY: Warwick's Lucy Bourke is hopeful to be selected for the under 18 Australian side to compete in January.

One of the youngest from the region to be selected for national honours, the humble 14-year-old is focused on improving her skills to make the final 14.

“There have been more talented cricketers than me at the same age from Warwick,” she said.

“It is just that I was lucky enough to take my opportunities and there is still a lot of hard work to do yet.”

A seasoned professional on the national stage, this year’s carnival was Bourke’s third gold medal winning championship having competed in five carnivals.

With aspirations to one day play professionally, Bourke is aware of the effort which will be needed to make it big.

“I would love to play for the Brisbane Heat,” she said.

“But I understand that a lot has to be done to get to that level, but I’m willing to put in the effort and work hard.”

The growing threat of coronavirus has cast doubt over the selection process, with a number of Bourke’s off-season sports facing cancellations.

“I’m concerned how long we will have to wait until we can play again with everything that is currently going on,” she said.

“All school sport has been called off until the end of term 2.

“All I can do is train as well as I can in the off-season and prepare as if the final selection will still go ahead.

“The rest I can’t control.”