Stanthorpe a flurry for festivities

FUN FOR ALL: Kids playing in the snow at Stanthorpe Showgrounds and (below) visitors exploring the street market for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

DAY ONE of Snowflakes in Stanthorpe is this Friday.

The main street of Stanthorpe will be closed from 10am to 5pm to host the first day of the winter festival, with plenty of local musicians scheduled to play.

Local wines and fresh produce will be available and local artisans and artists will have goodies to purchase, as well as a fashion parade, snowman toss, ice sculpture challenge and plenty more, all for free on the first day.

Gates open at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds at 9am on Saturday.

The ticket price includes a range of free activities, including the massive snowfield (including an under-eights area), on-stage entertainment, fashion parade, winter-themed movies, snow globes, face painting, climbing wall, enchanted forest, jumping castles, a petting zoo and 'snow' much more.

Wander the wintermarkets, indulge in the international food festival and relax in the local wine and beer marquee. The ice skating rink will be available until 7pm at an extra cost of $20 per session. As the sun sets and air chills, there is more entertainment, a fire show and bonfire with a fireworks finale at 7pm.

The third and final day of the festival will see activities back at the "Snowgrounds” from 9am, with market and activities available until 2pm.

The final day of the event will also feature the Red Rooster Frosty Fun Run for kids (5-12) from 9.30am and the 5km obstacle course Iceman Challenge at 10.30am

There is a $20 entry fee to the challenge and prizes on offer.

For more information go to www.snowflakesin stanthorpe.com.au.