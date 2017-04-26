Stanthorpe markets a favourite

THIS weekend is looking like a great weekend to pack up the car and head to the Granite Belt for a day of markets, music and art.

At the centre of all the action is the Market in the Mountains, which will be held on Sunday, between 8am and noon.

The markets will be held at the exhibition centre in the Stanthorpe Showgrounds and organisers hope to lure in many visitors coming to the regions for Opera in the Vineyard at Ballandean Estate Wines on Sunday afternoon.

Market in the Mountains promotions and publicity manager Heather Dux many visitors to Stanthorpe were already aware of the fabulous bargains and delightful gourmet supplies to be found at the Market in the Mountains.

"There are so many goodies they can take home with them,” she said.

"And people love these markets because there are no commercial items for sale, everything is home-made by our stallholders.

"Our mantra is make it, bake it, sew it, grow it.

"We generally run a market every second Sunday of the month, but we also have one whenever there is a long weekend, so this market will signal the end of a very hectic month for stallholders with our normal market and two long weekend markets taking place.”

Mrs Dux said the markets will be a smorgasbord of delights for visitors.

"I'm not sure how many stallholders we've got for this one,” she said.

"But I'd imagine we'll be close to saturation, it's a very big market.

"Usually we have around 40 stalls.”

Mrs Dux said the markets would include leather workers, gourmet foods and much more.

"We'll have honey, handmade items, baby clothes, plants, recycled pallets made into furniture and bird boxes, a sign-maker who makes signs perfect for your man cave, woodworkers who make kitchen items, Italian biscuits, lavender products, magnesium products, liqueur wines and of course my tipsy fruit,” she said.