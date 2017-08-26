Stanthorpe Milne Bay service to pay respect tomorrow

The 75th anniversary of Milne Bay will be commemorated in Stanthorpe tomorrow.

A MAJOR turning point in the Second World War will be commemorated at a special service to be held at the Stanthorpe RSL tomorrow from 11.30am.

The Battle of Milne Bay in Papua New Guinea began on August 28, 1942 and involved a battalion of soldiers from the Darling Downs.

Service organising committee member Des Fossey said the 25th Battalion was made of men from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, Chinchilla and Dalby.

"This battle was the first major land battle against the Japanese and the 25th Battalion took the first kick in the backside when the battle began,” he said.

"My brother was part of that battalion and one of the lucky ones to make it home, but many didn't and we'll pay our respects to them and all the others.

"The service has been put together by a small group of people and we'd love to see as many people there as possible.”