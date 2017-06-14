Stanthorpe police bust travellers with drugs

A 47kg haul of marijuana has been uncovered by police in a car travelling through Stanthorpe.

Stanthorpe police reported that two men were driving north on the New England Hwy when they were intercepted by police last night.

Police will allege a search of their vehicle then uncovered the drug stash.

Stanthorpe Police said they were alerted to the possible location of drugs in a tip off to the uniformed crew yesterday morning.

The two Sydney men, 55 and 33, will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning charged with possession of a dangerous drug.