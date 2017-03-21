Stanthorpe police warn of tax scam

STANTHORPE Police have warned residents of scams which may be circulating within the region.

One such scam involves a telephone call from a caller purporting to be from the Australian Taxation Office.

The caller advises of a taxt debt which is due and must be paid in the form of iTunes cards.

Police said this type of scam had also been used with a bogus email allegedly sent by the Australian Federal Police and also asks for payments with iTune cards.

Any form of government department or office does not request payment for actual or alleged debts with iTunes cards.