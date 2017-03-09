Stanthorpe sale to help chopper rescue services

The LifeFlight helicopter approaches the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show.

LIVESTOCK producers will again raise funds for the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter in Stanthorpe this weekend.

The rescue service will benefit from the seventh annual Charnelle Invitation Charolais Female Sale, which will be held at Stanthorpe Showgrounds from 11am Saturday.

Cattle farmer Graham Blanch, based in Tent Hill, will host the event, which will see heifers, bulls and genetic packages up for auction.

10 percent of sales from the day will go to the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue service along with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

This will be the second sale of its kind for Stanthorpe, after a fundraiser at the Stanthorpe Show last month rallied about $45,000 for LifeFlight.

Mr Blanch hoped the event, which will feature 67 females, six bulls, 59 embryos, and 477 straws of semen, would attract strong support.

"We really hope we can raise a good amount of money at the auction so we can donate as much as possible to LifeFlight,” Mr Blanch said.

Mr Blanch opted to support the services as they were close to his heart.

In 2015, his brother Rodney injured his arm in a grain auger accident on a Kingaroy property.

And in May last year, his nephew Neil was airlifted from a farm near Nanango after a 400kg hay bale tumbled onto him causing serious injury.

"Poor Neil was crushed and was in a very, very bad way,” he said.

"Fortunately though his head was spared which was great.

"From what I can see it's about getting care to the patient initially which is the critical part of it.

"Without LifeFlight many people would be in trouble out here.”

LifeFlight will benefit in full from the sale proceeds of six high-quality semen and embryo packages and a 12-month-old show heifer.

"Lot 35 is a very nice little heifer,” Mr Blanch said.

"She is exceptionally good with some very unique genetics. She's got everything right about her.

"We are hoping to fetch a high amount for her so we can raise a good amount for LifeFlight.”

Mr Blanch urged the community to support the cause.

"It's so important to get world class, professional medical care to people in rural Queensland. The professionalism of the crew at LifeFlight is outstanding,” he said.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight service completed 587 missions, including 458 hospital transfers, four neonatal transfers, 121 airlifts from incidents and four search and rescues.