Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

SMOKE testing will be used to detect cracks and defects in Stanthorpe's sewerage network this month.

Southern Downs Regional Council has engaged Regional Australian Infiltration Network to carry out the testing program of the town sewer from May 29.

SDRC advised the program would include smoke testing of the sewer network, inspection of manholes and inspection of external plumbing fittings on private properties.

The testing comes after more than 100,000 litres of water, containing untreated effluent flowing from the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant spilled into Quart Pot Creek in two separate incidents in mid-March.

At the time, the council said a "high number” of illegal connections to the sewer had led to the spill.

Council engineering services director Peter See said smoke testing would detect any holes that would allow stormwater to enter the pipes.

"The process involves blowing non-toxic smoke into sewerage manholes; this smoke passes through the pipes and exits via household sewer vent pipes,” Mr See said.

"The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odour, is white to grey in colour and does not create a fire hazard.

"Smoke coming from broken pipes, grates or downpipes may indicate that stormwater enters the sewer from your property and/or sewer gases may also be entering your home or business.”

Mr See said the council would notify property owners of any faults found during the inspection.

He said defects within the house drainage system would need to be rectified by a licensed plumber.

"RAIN will notify residents in writing 48 hours before carrying out sewer smoke testing and property inspections,” he said.

"There will be no disruption to your services as a result of the testing and inspections and it is not necessary for you to be at home during the inspection.

A spokesman for the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said an investigation into the March sewage spill was ongoing and no fines had been issued to the council.