Stanthorpe weekend police report

POLICE REPORT: Update on the situation in Stanthorpe.

Single-car crash

TWO people were treated by paramedics for shock and minor injuries after a crash in Stanthorpe on Saturday afternoon.

Police said initial investigations suggested the female driver may have lost control of the car when negotiating a bend, causing the crash on Eukey Rd at Ballandean.

Drug arrest

AFTER being arrested for possession of marijuana and smoking utensils at the Top of Town caravan park, two people were interviewed by police with the aid of an interpreter.

Both accepted drug diversion as a result.

Denied and Fined

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was given a $609 fine on Saturday night after attempting to re-enter the Central Hotel after being refused entry.

Police said the man and his friends then engaged in a dispute with bouncers at the hotel, who refused to allow them into the hotel.

Volatile disturbance

SEVERAL people were involved in what police have called a "very volatile" disturbance in the parkland near Quart Pot Creek and Kilpa St play area on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the site about 8pm.

Investigations are under way but anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.