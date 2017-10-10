Star athlete speaks at sport and rec forum

SOUTHERN Downs athletes and members of recreational groups are urged to attend the second Sport and Recreation Forum next month.

Hosted by the Southern Downs Regional Council, the forum will focus on running and funding your sport and recreation event within the Southern Downs and aims to encourage sport and recreation groups to work together and collaboratively with the council to achieve a shared vision.

The forum's keynote speaker is Australian Paralympian long jumper Carlee Beattie who will share her knowledge and success in the sporting arena. Although she was born without a fully formed arm, her long and slender frame meant she was ideal for a career in sport.

Whilst growing up in Warwick, Ms Beattie first found success in hockey and netball, and was named the most valuable player at the 2000 Netball Queensland State Titles.

Upon moving to Brisbane to attend university, she was approached by an athletics coach in a shopping centre car park, after which she turned her attention towards para-athletics.

She was inspired by the opportunities available to athletes with a disability.

While most athletes make their international debut at tournaments and competitions, Ms Beattie kicked off her international career at the Beijing Paralympics.

She bagged silver in London with a jump of 5.57m and matched this performance at the 2016 Games in Rio, where she won bronze.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from the athletics star and members of the panel from Warwick Drags, Leyburn Sprints, Killarney Bonfire, Stanthorpe Sports Association Sport and Recreation Services south west region.

The event will run from 12.30-4.30pm on November 16 at the Warwick Town Hall.

To RSVP or for further information about the event, phone the council's Sport and Recreation officer Sue Organ on 1300697372 or email sue.organ@sdrc.qld. gov.au.