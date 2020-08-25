Star backtracks following wife’s criticism

Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has been forced to backtrack — on his wedding day — after his wife made angry claims about his coach.

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko has backed away from his wife's comments after she slammed coach Pep Guardiola for the English team's early Champions League exit.

Journalist Vlada Sedan ripped into Guardiola's tactics and team selection after Lyon knocked City out of the European competition courtesy of a 3-1 win in the quarter-finals.

"Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault," Sedan said on her YouTube channel.

"At such a crucial moment, making such an experimental tactic for Man City is a bummer.

"I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders?

"I simply have no words, because to have such a line-up … look what players play at Man City, what a bench. Literally few clubs in the world can boast such reserves."

Zinchenko appeared to agree with his partner that some of City's tactics were questionable, but has since backtracked.

Releasing a statement on his Instagram story, the Ukrainian international denied having any issues with Guardiola.

"Guys, I need to say a few things about this interview. First of all, I didn't say anything bad or judgmental about our tactics so don't confuse my words please," Zinchenko wrote.

"I was explaining that we as players understand the effect tactics have and how given we have such great experience, we can adapt to the tactics we are given.

"On the night we lost to Lyon but that doesn't mean the manager was wrong to try. If you have seen my interviews in the past and the way how I talk about our manager then you can believe me. He is number one."

Zinchenko said Sedan's attack was born out of an emotional reaction to Man City's loss, and revealed he was writing his defence on his wedding day.

"Second one about my wife. Although she is a journalist, she is also a fan. During the whole season she was travelling with us for all away and home games because she is a massive City fan!" he wrote.

"In the video you can see her emotions straight after the game and she gave an opinion like all fans do because she wanted us to do better.

"We totally understand now that she shouldn't post it on social media because she is my wife but she was not trying to make a journalist's opinion on the manager of the team, she was simply reacting to her disappointment as a fan.

"I'm writing right now from my wedding and instead of enjoying that unbelievable moment I have to do this because I can't skip it and leave it like that. I hope you understand."

Zinchenko played 25 times for the Sky Blues across all competitions last season.

