Star players lead bright sparks of Warwick hockey

COACHING: Former Warwick Hockey player Scott Reid leading junior players at the Queensland men's training camp at the weekend.

HOCKEY: Some of the youngest Warwick hockey players were given sage advice and coaching from top Queensland players at the weekend.

The club was visited on Saturday by members of the state over-40s team including captain Andrew May and former Warwick athlete Scott Reid.

Warwick Hockey secretary Rosie Cormey said about 70 kids were thrilled to get the extra coaching from such influential players.

Queensland palyers visit Warwick Hockey : Queensland over 40s captain Andrew May and former Warwick player Scott Reid were among those to host the training camp at Warwick Hockey.

"Scott who is the current vice-captain for Queensland played senior and junior hockey here,” Cormey said.

"They then approached us to see if we would be happy for them to have a training camp at the club and, of course, we said yes.

"They were happy with our facilities and hospitality and also happy to give back to regional hockey, and it was such a great event for our club.”

Reid and his teammates led the coaching of the W1 and W2 junior players on Saturday morning, ahead of men's games in the afternoon.

Cormey said Saturday's games would have entertained spectators up on the balcony.

"One of the highlights of the day was when Andrew May gave one of his sticks to W2 junior, Samuel Bourke,” she said.

"He commented on the photo on Facebook, saying that he had won a World Cup with that very stick.

"The kids certainly had a great time on the turf with the Queensland players, and Andrew mentioned that most were also Australian players.”

The Ladies Masters team is heading away this Thursday for three days of competition in the State Championships in Gympie.

Warwick U11 teams are going to Brisbane on August 6 to compete in the Coulter Shield (boys) and Southern Cross (girls).