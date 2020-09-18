Star reveals truth of ugly TV feud

Bella and Irena’s feud has been heating up on The Bachelor, and now an ex-contestant has revealed what we didn’t see behind the scenes.

Eliminated Bachelor contestant Steph Harper has thrown her support behind "villain" Bella Varelis amid her nasty feud with Irena Srbinovska.

The former best friends' relationship quickly turned sour during the show's stint in Love in Lockdown, and they returned to the mansion with Bella making it clear in last week's episode their relationship had fallen apart in the quest for Locky's heart.

And while most of the social media reaction has indicated support for nurse Irena, the recent eliminee has revealed there was a lot of context we missed which happened behind the scenes.

Speaking toNow To Love following her exit, Steph said she didn't agree with Bella's edit on the Channel 10 series.

Irena broke down over Locky’s connection with Bella on last night’s episode of The Bachelor.

"I do think we're seeing a lot of reactions about how Bella acted on the show - but there's a lot of stuff that happened that wasn't shown at all.

"I've had contact with the girls off the record and I'm aware a lot of stuff was said about Bella that wasn't very nice, so I understand where she's coming from.

"I adore Bella. I have so much love for her.

"There's a lot of stuff that you don't see between Bella and Irena - so much happened.

"I do think Bella was justified (in calling out Irena). She had a reaction to something, and yes, she might have gone a bit OTT, but in the mansion, who doesn't? I know I had my moments there."

Steph has thrown her support behind Bella.

Steph added she believed Irena's feelings for Locky were 100 per cent real, but that she hasn't handled the situation well.

"I think that Irena has really genuine feelings for Locky, but I'm just not so happy about the way she went about it all."

Irena is the favourite to win Locky’s heart. Picture: 10

Irena, 30, and Bella, 25, are both tipped to be the top two, though Irena is the favourite to take it out. They will join Bec Cvilikas and Izzy Sharman-Firth for next week's home town visits.

The Bachelor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

