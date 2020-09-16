Star selling insane $39 million mansion

A former New York Yankees superstar has put his expansive waterfront property on the market with an eye-watering figure attached.

St. Jetersburg is on the market.

Derek Jeter and his supermodel wife, Hannah, are putting their palatial mansion in Tampa, Fla., on the market, with an asking price of $39 million (AUD), according to the New York Times.

"This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area," Stephen Gay, of Smith & Associates Real Estate, told the paper.

Jeter, the Yankees' Hall of Fame shortstop and CEO of the Marlins, owned the expansive property on Davis Islands, located south of downtown Tampa. It is a 30,875-square-foot estate that was built in 2012 and sits on 1.25 acres. It has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, eight half-baths, and almost 9,000 square feet of outdoor space that includes two boat lifts and an 80-foot-long pool.

Derek Jeter's Tampa house, currently being rented by Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen, has hit the market for $29 million.



Details:

- 7 bed/16 bath

- 80ft pool

- 2 boat lifts

- 30,000+ square feet



Tax estimates put the house value closer to $14M, with a 2019 tax bill of ~$220k. pic.twitter.com/24ovpmJkk5 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 15, 2020

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen moved into Jeter's house after the quarterback left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers, renting the house knowing Jeter had intentions of selling it.

Last month, Brady inked a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth $50 million. He replaces former first-round pick Jameis Winston.

Brady is said to have selected the Buccaneers over the Los Angeles Chargers in an effort to be closer to his 12-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Tom and Derek negotiated favourable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale," Gay told the Times.

In 2017, the Jeters moved to Miami after he took over the Marlins.

