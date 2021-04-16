Stars of The Block help Warwick owners launch new venture

Beaumont Tiles owner Christine Smith and store manager Kaela Freeman are excited for the launch of the new store this weekend.

Andersens owners Mike and Christine Smith are bringing a longstanding dream to life this weekend, as they launch a new Warwick business.

The grand opening of Beaumont Tiles will be held on Saturday morning, bringing with it exciting new adventures and drawing a couple of famous faces to town.

The Block favourites Jimmy and Tam are heading to town to help celebrate the event in style, and people are invited to head down to check out the new store and grab a treat from the free coffee and pie van.

The new showroom.

Mike said the addition of Beaumont’s brought to fruition a dream he had since starting Andersens 27 years ago.

“We have always had a vision for this to be a precinct for people who are building and renovating and to have two fantastic brands amalgamating is doing that,” he said.

“When I came here everyone shopped out of town and I wanted to make sure my showrooom is as good as anything in Brisbane.”

Beaumont’s manager Kaela Freeman said she was eager for people to head into the store and experience it for themselves.

“It’s exciting to come here and see the range we have on offer and the technology we have,” she said.

“People can take a photo of their home and bring it in and we can put things in it.”

GRAND OPENING

Beaumont Tiles’ grand opening is from 9am Saturday morning at 46 Wood St, Warwick.

The Block stars Jimmy and Tam will be on site to provide personalised and pre-bookd style sessions with Warwick residents. A free coffee and pie van will be on site and all tiles are discounted by 28%.

The community is invited to visit the new showroom and enjoy a free coffee and treat from the pie van.

