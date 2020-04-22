STARS OF THE CITY: Frontine heroes honoured

FRONTLINE HEROES: Constable Gerald Faundez and Acting Senior Constable Ben Lyell at the Warwick Police station were touched by the gesture of support.

ACROSS Warwick, stars have lined the streets in a heartwarming gesture that has shone a light onto our frontline heroes.

Essential medical staff, police and paramedics were stunned by the sight of wooden stars containing messages of hope which greeted them at work on Monday.

Jason Skinner, Warwick Boy’s Brigade organiser and man behind the tribute, said he’d been determined to bolster spirits of frontline staff “copping the worst side of people” during the crisis.

Health care staff have reported being subject to abuse from those seeking assistance.

“They’re being spat on, they’re going above their regular jobs and dealing with extra pressure and stress,” Mr Skinner said.

“In a lot of cases, they’re putting their own lives second to the community and I wanted to recognise that …”

SAVING LIVES: One of the stars out the front of the Warwick Hospital.

Warwick Hospital Director of Nursing Anita Bolton said she been genuinely touched by the gesture.

“Warwick Hospital staff have had a busy few months putting in place strategies and plans to respond to COVID-19 and ensuring adequate supplies, equipment, staff, training and contingencies to care for our community during this time,” she said.

“On behalf of all our staff I would like to thank everyone involved for this thoughtful gesture that brightened our day and gave us such a boost.”

Warwick Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said he was also taken aback by the support.

“Obviously the main response has been led by health, but police have had extra responsibilities such as enforcing social distancing, checking quarantine compliance and border control,” he said.

“Sometimes we have to go above and beyond what would be business as usual.

“We don’t whinge about it but we certainly appreciate people going out of their way to thank us and think of us.”