20°
News

State Budget a huge downer for Southern Downs

Elyse Wurm | 15th Jun 2017 8:01 AM
NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.
NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding. KERRI MOORE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE State Budget announcement this week has been received with disappointment by some, as the Southern Downs was again overlooked for essential funding.

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said it was a politically- charged budget.

"I think that's an indication of this government and their priorities going into an election year,” Mr Springborg said.

"It's throwing billions of dollars of money it doesn't have into the Cross River Rail.”

"That's having to come from somewhere and they're bleeding a lot of regional areas.”

Mr Springborg said a lot of regional areas were feeling the pinch, as money was "sucked into some coastal areas.”

"It might be disappointing but no one should be surprised,” he said.

Mr Springborg said the budget reflected an effort to save inner city seats, particularly that of the Deputy Premier.

"It's a matter of putting priorities in the regions,” he said.

Last financial year the Southern Downs received about $34million for specific projects, but this year the figure was slashed to about $21million.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said it was an "infrastructure budget for Queensland”.

"For local councils in a budget such as this it is infrastructure funding that we rely on,” she said.

Cr Dobie said the council would continue to lobby the state and federal governments.

But she was optimistic about funds that may be directed towards the Southern Downs through Works for Queensland.

"While we didn't get any direct allocation there are about $200 million put into Works for Queensland, which is for regional funding,” she said.

"I'm confident some of that will come to us.”

Liberal National Party candidate James Lister also said the budget was a disappointment for the Southern Downs.

"I think Labor are more focused on the green vote in the city than on regional Queensland,” he said.

"That's why we aren't getting our share.”

There were a number of areas Mr Lister thought could have been better addressed in the budget.

"I would have liked to see a focus on our roads, reducing the costs of living, cutting red tape, and making it easier for businesses and farmers to employ people and make a profit,” he said.

Warwick Daily News

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Sticky mess as truck rolls over on Cunningham Hwy

Sticky mess as truck rolls over on Cunningham Hwy

A truck with a load of molasses has rolled over near Goondiwindi this morning

  • News

  • 15th Jun 2017 8:37 AM

Rodeo Queen Quest welcomes familiar face

FRESH FACE: Kelli Mullins takes the reins as the new Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest Coordinator.

Kelli Mullins takes the reins as Quest Coordinator

Blush goes bush to help

HELPING HANDS: Blush Cancer Care committee members Sarah Wielandt (left) and Gaye Foot (right) with Warwick Hospital staff (from left) Maria Tahir, Tim Venz, Thomas Whelan-Young, Julianne Gray, Tegan Corby and Belinda Black will be bringing the Blush patient forum to Warwick.

Forum for survivors heads west

Students put pressure on top four with vital win in netball

POSSESSION: Doorslammers player Angela O'Mara, with ball, continued her top form in Warwick netball this week.

Battle on for fourth in competitive grade in Warwick netball

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Cowboys in cup final in second division league

FINAL: Scott Fisher, pictured on the attack for Warwick this season, is in the second-division side for Sunday's President's Cup final.

Twenty-one players selected for Cowboys final

Who do you know in the touch footy grand final teams

Lara and Michael Brackin from Designated Drinkers.

One hundred touch players ready to share grand final excitement

Killarney Cup gallops in

COMMUNITY FAVOURITE: Sponsor Sandy Wallace and Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant (right) awarding trainer Max Smith the ribbon for winning the Killarney Cup with horse Le Max.

Good local numbers at winter race

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

TOM Gleeson sat opposite The Veronicas and mocked them to their face, and it was hilarious.

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Countdown is officially on for Jumpers and Jazz

ALL THAT JAZZ: (From left) Jumpers and Jazz committee secretary Pam Burley, Southern Downs councillor Yve Stocks and Southern Downs councillor Sheryl Windle celebrate the launch at Warwick Art Gallery.

Program unveiled at the Warwick Art Gallery tonight

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Land Near Town Centre

25a Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Lifestyle Property 107 Acres 12 km from CBD with Sheds

240 Ranger Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 3 2 10 $495,000

This 107 acre lifestyle property situated only 12 km from cbd of Warwick, selectively cleared, 7 dams, slightly undulating running up to a ridge with excellent...

Cultivation and Grazing

376 Nobles Road, Loch Lomond 4370

Rural 3 1 6 $ 685,000

LOCH LOMOND is a productive farming area 20K East of Warwick. PROPERTY:- Divided into 8 paddocks and watered from 5 stock dams, is 82.15 Ha (203 acres) of 50%...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

Modern Stylish Townhouse

43 Rangers Road, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $230,000

This modern stylish townhouse with two built-in bedrooms main with ensuite, large main bathroom, open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with high ceilings, reverse...

BARGAIN - Multiple Titles

Hendon 4362

2 1 8 $190,000

Midway between Warwick and Allora is an opportunity for an investor with this 7641 m property on 4 titles. ... $190,000 x 4 = $47,500 per block ... * One block...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!