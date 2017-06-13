State Budget boost for Rose City racing track

LEG UP: Warwick Turf Club will receive $36,000 to upgrade horse welfare equipment and tie-up stands as part of the 2017-18 State Budget.

ALLMAN Park is set to share in more than $1million worth of infrastructure grants for Darling Downs thoroughbred racing clubs.

Warwick Turf Club has been allocated $36,000 for lightning protection, tie-up stalls and towers as part of the $1.17million for 29 Darling Downs clubs to be announced in the State Budget today.

Club secretary Kristen Doyle yesterday said the club was still awaiting details of funding for the 2017-18 season.

Mrs Doyle said it was crucial for country racing clubs to have the continued support of the State Government.

"We apply in each of the different funding categories each year to ensure we are complying with standards each year,” she said.

"For instance, we have applied for funding for the disabled bathrooms we have already delivered on at the club.

"We host more than 12 race meetings every year and we could be getting a few more potentially from Eagle Farm closing down and Beaudesert still recovering from floods.

"Smaller country clubs like Stanthorpe and Clifton that have one-off race meetings and are manned by volunteers need the support of Racing Queensland and the State Government to keep the clubs and infrastructure up to date, or else they would be obsolete.”

Racing Minister Grace Grace said the new funding would result in upgraded facilities and new infrastructure throughout the region.

"I am pleased to be able to approve this funding program, which will begin to address infrastructure requirements immediately with phase one to be completed within 18 months,” Ms Grace said.

"Our clubs in country and regional areas are a key part of their local economies while also providing a strong social connection.

"They need to be supported and I know these projects will make a difference to racing on the Darling Downs.”

Mrs Doyle said Warwick had missed out on funding for fibre optic cables to be installed at the club.

"Racing Queensland is very supportive of our club and our committee works with them to ensure we're at as high a standard as we possibly can be,” she said.

"Part of the reason we applied for the cables to be installed is because at the moment it is costing Racing Queensland to broadcast those meets.

"We had Racing Commissioner Ross Barnett in attendance at the Picnic Races and it's always good to see someone come out to the club and see what's happening but from talking to others there is the sense that some clubs are better supported than others.”

Goondiwindi Race Club has been allocated $60,400 for horse welfare equipment, a running rail and towers while the Clifton and Stanthorpe Jockey Clubs received $5400 and $15,400 respectively for welfare equipment and towers.

The details come as the Warwick Turf Club wraps up its 2016-17 racing season with the Killarney Cup this weekend.