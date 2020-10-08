STATE ELECTION 2020: What Warwick wants

YOUR SAY: Warwick reveals its top election demands.

WATER security, tourism, and infrastructure – Warwick residents have made clear their most urgent priorities and demands this State Election.

According to one of Warwick’s agriculture heavyweights Bill Gross, one of the sectors’ greatest election concerns remained improving water security.

“I think they definitely need to put a few new dams around Warwick and the rest of the region – they should have done it 20 years ago,” Mr Gross said.

“Another big thing is what’s going to happen with the borders, because I think they’ll have to move along with opening them up soon.”

Members of the Rose City’s tourism sector agreed, with Coachman’s Inn manager Daniel Barbridge saying the current State Government’s proposed November 1 opening date couldn’t come quickly enough.

“We’re a tourism operator right near the border, so as soon as they open them back up it’s going to have a massive impact for us,” Mr Barbridge said.

“If they don’t hit that date though, I think there could be a bit of backlash from everyone.

“Water security and the 120L per day restrictions should be an issue, but that’s all been pushed to the background with the pandemic.”

The date remains uncertain as New South Wales today recorded cases of community transmission.

Several Warwick residents also took to social media to share similar priorities for the upcoming state election.

“More allocation from Leslie Dam would be good, like 35 to 40 per cent at least,” resident Ross Thorn wrote.

Fellow resident and Lake Leslie Tourist Park owner Adam Bennett agreed, saying, “Minimum 30 per cent cut-off for Leslie Dam’s water usage … the 15 per cent is significantly too low.”

“We need to make more parking for caravan and caper trailers to capture more tourists into our towns,” resident Lyle Withers shared.

Warwick’s polling booths will open October 31.

