STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

WITH the COVID-19 recession and ongoing drought expected to take a prolonged toll on the Southern Downs economy, the outcome of the October 31 state election is shaping up as an interesting race for our electorate.

Currently, LNP member James Lister holds the Southern Downs seat, by a margin of just over 13 per cent, making the region the LNP’s fifth safest seat in the state.

Now, with less than 100 days before voters go to the polls, Warwick Daily News takes a closer look at the top focus candidates have laid out so far:

*NOTE: Statements have been provided by candidates and run in full.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister.

JAMES LISTER, LNP

BACKGROUND:

Mr Lister was elected to the Queensland parliament as the Member for Southern Downs in 2017, and appointed as a Member of the Legal Affairs Community Safety Committee.

Married with two young boys, Mr Lister served with the Royal Australian Airforce for seventeen years.

The Ballandean politician also served as an Aid-De-Champ to the Governor-general in 2004 and to the Governor of Queensland in 2007-2008.

TOP FOCUS:

“Coronavirus has damaged our economy and cost many people dearly,” Mr Lister said.

“The state and federal governments have done a good job keeping Queenslanders safe. Now it’s time for us to commit to economic recovery, so that we’ll have the strong economy we’ll need to fund our health, education and police services into the future.”

“My party, the LNP, has a plan to build and invest our way out of recession, create real jobs, and look after our families and communities.

“The LNP Plan that I support is all about:

investing in dams and infrastructure for jobs and economic growth;

unleashing Queensland’s small businesses, farmers and industry;

supercharging our regions; and

securing our children’s future

“I support cutting electricity costs and building dams all over Queensland again. The LNP’s New Bradfield Scheme will be an enormous economic driver for Queensland. It’ll boost our economy and provide job-producing water for food security and agriculture. It will also produce hydro-electric power – enough to power 800,000 homes. We’ll make it much easier to build water security projects like Emu Swamp Dam. And we’ll make sure the government manages and spends your money more carefully, with a guarantee of no new taxes and no asset sales.

“I want Queensland to again be the economic powerhouse of Australia – the best place to get a job, to get ahead, and to raise a family.

“Throughout the election campaign, I’ll be talking about all of our LNP policies in detail, including our policies on bushfire management and preparedness, health, dams, electricity, law and order, and protecting our children and communities. I look forward to the coming election campaign, and to making the case to be re-elected as our local MP.”

JOEL RICHTERS, ALP

BACKGROUND:

Mr Richters grew up outside the country town of Childers as the son of a farmer. After leaving school, he joined the Australian Army where he served for eight years.

Mr Richters moved to Goondiwindi in 2014 as a Darling Downs Health healthcare worker, and is a Board Chair of Care Goondiwindi and member Inglewood and Texas Landcare and Warwick Chamber of Commerce.

TOP FOCUS:

“My focus is on delivering the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s plan for economic recovery for Queensland,” Mr Richters said.

“This $6 billion plan will steer Southerns Downs through the economic recovery needed after the impacts of COVID-19.

“I’m proud to be part of the Palaszczuk Labor team that is focused on keeping Queenslanders in jobs, by investing in our regions.

“Extending the Back to Work program for another 12 months will ensure the young in regional Queensland will have real pathways to meaningful work.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s investment in manufacturing and industry will mean that we can buy locally and keep our locals in jobs.”

One Nation candidate Rosemary Moulden.

ROSEMARY MOULDEN, ONE NATION

BACKGROUND:

Mrs Moulden has developed her own cattle breeding farm, worked in the aged care sector and assisted UNHCR in a refugee resettlement program.

the Murray’s Bridge local is an advocate for reliable and affordable energy.

TOP FOCUS:

“Many issues have a large impact on the lives of our farming communities and their ability to earn a living from the land,” Mrs Moulden said.

“There are attacks from every side, red tape, blue tape, green tape, government policies, city based and biased decisions. Rising costs of energy, car rego, and metered water usage.

“I intend to fight for the local residents in their ongoing requirements for water availability and better management. I will work to ensure an improvement in infrastructure to keep our water security rights and water availability for all the people in this region, by building dams and pipelines and promoting a Drought Proofing Strategy for the future.

“I will support measures to reduce the escalating cost of living. This includes energy and food costs.

“I will be fearless in protecting Prime Farming land from industrial use. I will work to rescue the dairy industry. I will advocate for a fairer share of funding for Regional and Rural Health, Educational and Apprenticeships for our young people.

“I will put my talents to the improvement of law and order by appropriate resources and to better fund magistrates courts, rehabilitation of people involved in drug related mental health issues from drug crime proceeds.

“One Nation is passionate about giving everyday Australians a fair go. By focusing on grassroots values and a commonsense approach to the many problems that our rural and regional voters have to face everyday.”