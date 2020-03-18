STATE OF PLAY: What sports remain during virus threat

ON HOLD: Clubs and associations across the region are struggling to keep up with the dynamic situation caused by coronavirus.

SPORT across the Southern Downs is in disarray as precautionary coronavirus measures sweep the region.

The governing bodies of clubs, organisations and associations across the region have been forced to reschedule seasons and cancel training sessions to help quash the spread of the virus.

A dynamic and ongoing situation, the Daily News has made contact with a number of local clubs and organisations to determine the state of play.

The following information is accurate at the time of print.

New Redbacks head coach Phil Cooney won’t have the opportunity to coach the side until later in the year.

AUSSIE RULES

AFL Queensland have confirmed all junior and senior leagues will postpone the start of their seasons until May 31.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the AFL, and follows the directive handed out to other state competitions.

BOXING

The Warwick Boxing Club have decided to continue training sessions and keep their gym open until a decision is handed out by Boxing Queensland.

Club president Mick Gaffney said the situation was being closely monitored to ensure the health and safety of all members.

"We just have to see how things go and pan out," he said.

"It's up to the individual if they want to turn up or not, but we have started a hygiene program at the club."

The Warwick Wolves thrilling start to the 2020 season has been temporarily put on hold with the TFL announcing all games and training sessions have been postponed.

FOOTBALL

Football Queensland have united with the Football Federation Australia to postpone all matches effective immediately.

All Toowoomba Football League sanctioned activities will be suspended until April 14.

The Southern Downs Football Academy have cancelled all training sessions until after Easter, with the potential to be further postponed to a later date.

GOLF

The Warwick Golf Club are expected to continue as "business as usual" during changing policies to gatherings.

President Don Stewart said there were "no dramas" as far as the club were concerned with those wanting to have a hit on the course.

Precautionary measures were being taken inside the club house to ensure the hygiene and safety for players was met.

Despite having an older demographic, Stewart said there were no concerns being voiced from players.

"We're to keen about golf to give it up."

GYMNASTICS

There is nothing slowing the Warwick Gymnastics Club down, who have made a decision to continue training amid the current virus situation.

President Coby Walker said until the club were told otherwise, training would continue as normal.

"As long as parents and everyone in the community is sensible and they keep kids away if they're coughing, we can't see a reason to stop the kids from training," he said.

"Until it's blatantly obvious we need to, especially because there's no confirmed cases in the district.

"We're just taking a sensible but not panicked approach."

With a decision yet to be made by Gymnastics Queensland, Walker said the health of athletes was the utmost priority.

"We have precautionary measures in place but we intend to keep going."

Warwick Hockey Association are pending a decision from Hockey Queensland but will continue to run fixtures until an announcement is made.

HOCKEY

Warwick Hockey Association are awaiting a directive from Hockey Queensland about the future of the 2020 season.

As a decision is yet to be made, Association president Carley Hansen said senior fixtures would continue as scheduled unless told otherwise.

"We've left it up to the individual if they participate or not, if they want to keep themselves," she said.

The primary school competition, which is currently running has been cancelled, while the junior fixtures expected to start after Easter remain in-limbo.

HORSE RACING

Racing Queensland officials announced on Monday night all race meetings in the foreseeable future would proceed as scheduled with essential personal only.

Punters, owners and on-course wagering providers would not be permitted entry to the track, including to the upcoming St Mary's Race Day which was expected to race on March 28.

Turf Club president Phil Grant remains hopeful major race events scheduled for June and October would be able to continue as planned.

"I would like to think most of it will have played out by June; we've moved picnics from May to June," he said.

"I think we will wait at least a month; we've got enough time up our sleeves before we have to worry about the race meeting in June.

"We're hoping it'll be full steam ahead for the Warwick Cup in October."

MOTOR RACING

The popular racing venue will remain open for business despite growing fears of coronavirus.

Race meetings scheduled for the coming weeks are expected to proceed as planned, however it is at the discretion of individual organisers to delay, cancel or postpone events.

Morgan Park Raceway president Stephen de Lissa said the park will ensure they keep in line with the direction from governing bodies.

NETBALL

Warwick Netball Association have suspended all fixtures until the end of April.

Following a directive issued by Netball Queensland on Tuesday afternoon, all junior, senior and representative fixtures were cancelled until April 20.

At present, junior fixtures will commence on Saturday May 9.

The opening of Barnes Park scheduled for March 28 has been postponed, with the committee expected to meet later this week to determine a new date.

Rugby League in Warwick has been postponed until the end of April following an announcement from QRL and TRL.

RUGBY LEAGUE

All local rugby league competitions have been postponed effective immediately.

Queensland Rugby League announced on Tuesday evening the ban would impact clubs and competitions until the game is reinstated on May 1.

As of 11am Wednesday morning, Toowoomba Rugby League chairman Rex Zeeman announced the competition would be suspended until May 30, with training sessions expected to resume on May 4.

The delay to the start of the season will mean the fixtures are reduced to 11 rounds, with teams to play each other once. The grand final is still expected to be contested on September 6.

Warwick and District Rugby League announced this afternoon the commencement of the season would be postponed until June 13.

The cancellation of the season included all training and games, with an updated draw to be released soon.

RUGBY UNION

Rugby Australia and Downs Rugby announced on Monday evening all fixtures would be placed on hold until May 1.

As an international game, Warwick Rugby Union club president Andrew Williams could reason with the governing bodies decision, stating the health and wellbeing of players and the community were priority.

"It was terribly disappointing, but we can understand the position Rugby Australia are taking," he said.

"At this stage, there is minimal chance the junior competition will get back up and running again.

"To be realistic, if we could play any rugby this season it would be more the back half."

The senior men's competition wasn't expected to start until April 18, with a break one week in to accommodate for Easter. No changes have announced to reducing the fixture.

SCHOOL SPORT

All representative school sport programs - including district, regional, state, national, interstate and international competitions - are cancelled until further notice.

TENNIS

The Warwick Tennis Association are committed to giving athletes the opportunity to continue playing and are yet to cancel junior training sessions or open court fixtures.

Tennis Australia have cancelled all tournaments in the foreseeable future according to president Nathan Costello but have allowed clubs to decide whether they will continue training.

"As we have low numbers and we are a non-contact sport, tennis will proceed as normal," he said.

"We're having a meeting tonight to discuss precautions and will regularly follow the directions of Tennis Australian and government in relation to health."

TOUCH FOOTBALL

Warwick Touch Football Association issued a statement this afternoon confirming the season would indefinitely be put on hold.

Despite their best efforts to continue games, a decision was made by committee members in conjunction with the National Touch Rugby Australia, with players and the community in mind.

President Justin Nolan was disappointed to have to cancel the season but said it was necessary to protect players and the wider community.

If your club's season has been put on hold or are currently working on unique ways to keep fit, let us know! Email emily.clooney@warwickdailynews.com.au to keep us updated.