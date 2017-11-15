Stay aware for alerts this storm season

A FAILURE to heed expert warnings and defying pleas to take precautions can be catastrophic in storm season.

BOM meteorologist Adam Blazak said it was important to closely monitor alerts, especially during periods of activity.

"Something being monitored as exciting can turn serious pretty quickly,” Mr Blazak said.

"It is important to take any warnings seriously.

"If it looks like something serious is about to happen, it's because it more than likely will.

"If you see black clouds in the sky, check the BOM radar, and start preparing.

"Someone is watching 24 hours a day, and warnings are put in place if required.”

Mr Blazak said storms are caused by a litany of activity within pressure systems.

"The main ingredient is a great deal of cold air in the upper atmosphere, known as a trough,” he said.

"Combined with moisture at the surface, a sort of force to push that moisture gives it a lift, causing storms.

"In Warwick it can take a bit to get over the Great Dividing Range, however there is lots of heat in the daytime which can lead to storms.

"Whereas coastal climates have a sea breeze to kill off the chance of thunderstorms, hot spots can be formed in an area such as Warwick with such a hot ground.”