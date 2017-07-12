Stay connected and ask R U OK?

SUPPORT: (From left) headspace Warwick's Travis Maguire and Gaye Hutchinson with Delphine Charles from the Githabul people, Queensland Health clinician Leah Christie, Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group co-director Johnno Felton and dog Dixie .

A UNITED front was presented by the Killarney community for suicide prevention at the R U OK? Suicide Prevention and Healing Support Group Morning Tea yesterday.

Beginning with some stretching and relaxation techniques on the lawn outside Killarney Senior Citizens Centre, about 20people then moved into the hall to discuss prevention strategies and share personal stories.

Queensland Health regional adversity integrated care clinician Leah Christie was a guest speaker at the event, saying forging connections within the community and building resilience were vital.

"That connection with other people is paramount to keeping us well,” she said.

Starting conversations with friends and family about well-being could help create these connections.

"At an individual level, you can check in with your neighbours and schoolkids, parents,” she said.

"With your workmates, check in that everyone is okay. At the community level, be part of the community, be a volunteer. Support local organisations and get to know the local people.”

Ms Christie also shared a few early warning signs that may indicate a loved one was struggling: "They might say things like 'I don't belong' or they're feeling lonely or hopeless,” she said.

She advised asking people 'are you okay?' and 'is there anything I can do to help you?”

Having worked as a mental health nurse for 20years, Ms Christie said she had recently been training Queensland Health emergency staff in managing people at risk of suicide.

"The good thing about the training is when someone goes to the desk, they're engaged,” she said.

Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group co-director Johnno Felton pressed the importance of the first contact made with a medical professional.

"The person at the desk should always have empathy towards the situation,” MrFelton said.

Seeking care after hours or at weekends can be a challenge in regional areas, but Ms Christie said there was a 24-hour emergency number, 1300 MHCALL, where people could seek advice.

Headspace Warwick manager Travis Maguire also gave an overview of the support offered by the organisation, saying long-term rather than in-crisis care was the focus.

Mr Maguire said people could train their reactions to anxiety using techniques such as regressive muscle relaxation, which involves clenching and releasing a fist.

"It allows you space to deal with it,” he said.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline 131114 or beyondblue 1300224636.