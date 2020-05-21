Stay connected to Warwick Daily News: top stories
LOVE WORTH FIGHTING FOR: Shock diagnosis reunites sisters
It had been years since Lyla Edwards had spoken to her sister, but as she drove along the Cunningham Highway she felt compelled to pull over, turn off the engine and pick up her phone.
She had a long battle ahead of her, and she didn't want to face it alone. READ MORE
WIRAC trainers eye TV fame, dubbed national heroes
TWO WIRAC trainers are in the running to win $10,000 and an appearance on The Today Show in recognition of their community spirit throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Brooke Price and Sam Scotney have reached the top five in the national breakfast program's 'Nominate an Aussie Hero', competition for their free online workout series designed to keep the Warwick community fit and connected during isolation. READ MORE
BUY LOCAL: Changing tide for boutique businesses
BONUS for many boutique operations during coronavirus has been the shifting tide towards supporting local - something Southern Downs businesses hope will last long after the virus threat.
While similar #buylocal campaigns were sent around following drought and bushfires, coronavirus has laid bare Australia's dependence on the international market - leading many inner-city residents to try their hands at smaller businesses for the first time. READ MORE
Warwick teen arrested on almost 50 charges
A WARWICK teen has been arrested on 47 charges of fraud, burglary, vehicle theft, and traffic offences allegedly committed in a crime spree across Warwick and Allora.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested last night by the Warwick Child Protection and Investigation Unit at his Warwick residence where stolen property believed to be related to the crimes was located. READ MORE
