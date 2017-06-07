Stay in the corridor of safety

NO CRASH is a good crash, they are all bad, but probably the worst type of motor vehicle crash you would ever want to be in would be a high speed head-on. When you combine your speed with that of the oncoming vehicle it means the typical impact speed in these types of incidents can be around the 200km/hr mark. That is well and truly into the "not survivable” crash category, even with the safest of modern vehicles.

You've all probably seen crash test videos. With "Buster” the crash-test dummy and his family being flung about the place and cars ending up crumpled wrecks. Do you realise that the ANCAP (Australasian new car assessment program) tests, the ones that give us the "star” safety ratings for vehicles are done at a maximum of 64 km/hr.

Cars are getting safer and better at protecting us nonetheless, but it's still the same humans behind the wheel. One simple change to our behaviour can make us less likely to be in this type of accident and that is simply adjusting our road position when we drive.

I will go out on a limb here and state that most cars I see driving on the highway drive too close to the centre line. I took the picture whilst travelling recently, (sorry about the grubby windscreen), but it is a perfect illustration of what I see regularly and a major contributor towards head on incidents.

Why do people do this? Sometimes it's because the driver is spending a lot of time looking at the other side of the road. Other studies have shown that people feel safer in that position due to fear of running off the edge of the road. (I don't know about you but I'd rather go off the edge of the and hit a guide post than head on into a Mack truck).

If you've travelled the local highways in the last few months you may have noticed the "wide centre line treatment” The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been "applying” to the roads where they can. This is an "engineering” strategy to try to reduce head-on incidents. The wider centre line, although not as effective as a divided road, is a simple way of building in a margin for error and reducing head-on incidents.

Unfortunately, this cannot be rolled out everywhere, due to cost and existing road widths, so it's up to us to build a margin for error in ourselves by keeping further left. It's easy.

When I teach people to drive I point out what motorcycle riders know as the "drip line”. They know all about it as oil drips fall and settle there and if you ride your bike in it, you probably won't be upright for long. Motorcyclist ride in the wheel tracks left by bigger vehicles, left or right hand.

Look at the road next time you are driving on it. You can see the wheel tracks and the "drip line” in between therm. Sometimes it's obvious, other times it's harder to see.

The idea is to drive your passenger vehicle with the driver, rather than the middle of the car on the drip line. The actual driver's seat and steering wheel on the drip line, your butt on the drip line. This will put the car about a metre from the centre line and still be well within the lane markings on the left. A fantastic margin for error. A corridor of safety so to speak. The opposite of what we see in the picture above.

Keep left and stay safer.