STAY INSIDE: Region warned not to get complacent over rules

CORONAVIRUS QUEUES: Darryl Taylor said customers had been forced to queue while waiting for entry.

FOR the first time since coronavirus hits our shores, Queensland has reported a day without any new cases, but Southern Downs residents are warning neighbours not become relaxed about social distancing regulations just yet.

Resident Tony Chapman commented on the Daily News’ Facebook page to hit back on those still flouting guidelines.

“Thumbs down to people not keeping social distance at the shopping centre, standing around having their daily chat,” he wrote.

In Goondiwindi, Darryl Taylor said the recent closure of the Goondiwindi co-operative had left people lining up to get into Coles.

“I think they’re only allowed so many in the shops and two go in, two go out,” he said.

“But is pretty busy and while people are lining up, you don’t know how close they are.

“In some places, you’ll sometimes see four to five people chatting together.”

Ann Forkan, who was originally worried about people keeping their distance at Aldi Warwick, said the majority of the population had improved their habits, but a few outliers still remained.

“I do see people still talking out on the street and they aren’t really separated,” she said.

“I suppose they think they know each other and don’t think anything of it.”

She said while Australia’s response to the crisis had been heartening, the country wasn’t out of the woods just yet.

“Because of social distancing and lockdowns, we didn’t have any cases today, which shows it’s working but we need it to stay that way,” she said.

“Some people don’t realise how lucky we are. Just look at America right now.”

Elaine Wenham, who had raised alarm when she saw smokers huddled together outside Rose City Shoppingworld earlier in April, had also noticed a change in public attitude.

“It is a bit scary but who are we to tell them don’t do it and it’s the only incident I’ve seen,” she said.

“I would say as a whole, we’re doing pretty good.

“I haven’t noticed people becoming too complacent and among my clients, they all know to stay distanced.”

Mr Taylor said banding together and staying safe would be the only way residents could ensure today’s good news lasted into the future.

“I hope they don’t get complacent,” he said.

“We have to keep going. If not, it’ll start again and we’ll be back to where we were before.”