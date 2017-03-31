STAY UPDATED: Bridge closure cancelled

UPDATE 11.30am: Traffic control has now opened one lane of the New England Hwy north bound to Toowoomba.

UPDATE 10:41am Southern Downs Regional Council have advised that the Bureau of Meteorology has indicated that the Condamine River appears to have peaked at 6.2 metres and is not expected to reach the 6.6 metres as anticipated earlier.



Following consideration of this advice at this morning's meeting of the Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group, the planned closure of OO Madsen Bridge in Warwick has been cancelled and the bridge will not be closed.



UPDATE 9.25am FOR road closures around the region as they come to hand - click the following link.

https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/road-closures-warwick-floods-2017/3161324/

East Street closed due to flooding Jonno Colfs

UPDATE 8.15am The O.O Madsen Bridge is to be closed.

Southern Downs Regional Council wishes to advise that the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting that the Condamine River will peak at noon Friday 31 March at 6.6 metres.



This forecasted peak will require the Madsen Bridge to be closed. Southern Downs Regional Council, Queensland Police and the Department of Main Roads and Transport will commence the closure of the bridge at 11.00am following final confirmation at the Local Disaster Management Group meeting at 10.00am.



Once the bridge is closed it is unlikely to be opened for up to five hours or longer.

UPDATE 7.55pm: With roads to Toowoomba and Brisbane both shut, reports are coming in that traffic is backed up along the Cunningham Highway from the Eight Mile turnoff back to Warwick.

Trucks have also backed up on the southern side of town, as they discover they won't get through.

Warwick police are at this stage unaware of any blockages or issues with the New England Hwy south of Warwick, or the Cunningham Hwy west of Warwick.

Tiddalik underwater in Warwick 310317 Jonno Colfs

UPDATE 7.22am WARWICK is waking up to a minor flood level this morning.

The Condamine River has broken its banks and has indundated much of the low-lying land directly adjacent to the river bank.

The Condamine River covers part of Churchill Drive on the northern side of the Weir Bridge: The Condamine River covers part of Churchill Drive on the northern side of the Weir Bridge as floodwaters hit Warwick.

As yet, it does not appear that any homes or businesses have been adversely affected by the floodwaters.

This morning, the Wallace St bridge is closed, as is the Victoria St bridge and the Queens Park weir.

Last night, resident reports from Killarney reported shops had been flooded and the main bridge was underwater.

It is reported that the early flood warning failed in Killarney.

The $500,000 including lights and sirens did not go off at all, prompting residents this morning to ask why it had been installed in the first place.

A media release from Southern Downs Regional Council at 10.20pm said it was expected Warwick would reach moderate flood level by lunchtime.

The water is flowing fast as the Condamine River turns west in Warwick: Water is flowing fast in the flooded Condamine River in Warwick just near where the river flow heads west. The water only has to rise a little more to flow over the eastern end of Churchill Drive near Jackie Howe Drive.

If it's flooded, forget it!

Stay updated here all day.

And for all yesterday's news see the following links here:

https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/deluge-begins-worst-yet-come-southern-downs/3160840/

https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/southern-downs-schools-remain-open/3160817/

https://www.warwickdailynews.com.au/news/road-closures-around-the-southern-downs/3160988/