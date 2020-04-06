STAYHOME: Picnic Basket Day carries on during crisis

PICNIC FROM HOME: Colin and Ann Ragh celebrate the day from their Killarney home.

THE physical event may have been cancelled but COVID-19 couldn't stop the Southern Downs from celebrating Killarney Picnic Basket Day in their homes.

Stacey Bennet from Warwick turned the day into a street-wide celebration with picnickers sitting out the front of their driveways.

For the mum of three, this was the first, but definitely not the last, celebration her street had planned for the isolation period.

"We've always had afternoon drinks together in the street and so when social distancing came in we worked out how we could still be safe and get together," she said.

"To keep each other propped up and the spirit alive we're going to start this thing where we'll do themed days like a pyjama party and having driveways picnics was the start of trying to keep everyone entertained."

STREET WIDE PICNIC: The Bennets, Adams, Lockes and Sinclairs picnicking from their driveways.

Stacey said it was a shame to see the cancellation of the event but thoroughly enjoyed all the posts on the event's page of everyone's home picnics.

"My daughter normally does a crazy about slime stall so its sort of just become a thing we did every April as a family thing so not being able to do that this year was pretty sad," she said.

"But we still did it in our own way, our neighbours Tony and Karen had a little sign that said Picnic Basket day so now when we look back at the photos we'll have a memory of it."

Killarney couple Ann and Colin Ragh also joined in on the kerbside in their street fun with glasses of champagne and stubbies of beer.

"It was disappointing to hear about the cancellation because they put a lot of work into it, I am part of the Killarney Country Quilters and we put something together for their silent auction," she said.

"But it was a nice afternoon, we sat out in the garden under the shade of the tree and had some snacks and a drink."

Posting all of the home picnic pictures, organiser Donna Leigh said it was wonderful to see what the day meant to the community.

"So many nice stories came out of it, there was a couple in Italy who had their own quarantine picnic as their daughter-in-law is from Warwick," she said.

"People from all over joined in and it confirmed how important the day was for spreading goodwill, raising morale and showing people we can be together whilst being apart."