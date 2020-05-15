Staying in until ‘you can lick neighbour’

While restrictions have begun to ease, the comedian said she wouldn’t be leaving the house until she could 'lick her neighbour' and not get sick.

While many are cheering as lockdown restrictions have begun to ease, not everyone is itching to get back out and join the world.

Comedian Em Rusciano, 41, is one of these people, vowing that she wouldn't be leaving the house until you can "lick your neighbour and you will not get sick".

The mother-of-three revealed on her podcast Emsolation how she had been taken aback by her 18-year-old daughter Marchella's request that she go over to a friend's house.

In Victoria, where Rusciano and her family are based, you are now allowed to have up to five guests at your home and groups of 10 are allowed to gather outside.

But while Rusciano's daughter was keen to go and socialise as rules were lifted, she didn't feel the same way.

"I have a slight issue with rejoining the world," Rusciano said.

"And I don't know if you're feeling the same way but I'm quite happy to maintain isolation until Dan Andrews looks me in the eye and says, 'We are 100 per cent clear to go guys, you can lick your neighbour and you will not get sick.'"

Rusciano said she wasn't keen to leave lockdown as she was "so used" to it, joking that when she went to the hairdresser she planned on wearing a hazmat suit.

"I don't want to rejoin the real world and I don't want my kids getting back out," she said. "We've heard that my younger daughter will be able to get back out to school in a month. Imagine, mixing with all those other people, not under my watchful eye. I'm terrified."

Rusciano has been making the most of lockdown, sharing photos of her family dressing up to pass the time.

Rusciano is a comedian and singer who previously hosted 2DayFM's Sydney breakfast show.

After multiple changes to the line-up Rusciano quit the show in September 2018 when she was pregnant with her son Elio.

"The truth is when I found out I was pregnant, I made my mind up on the spot that this year would be my last year of breakfast radio," she said at the time.

"I had intended to work through until December, but as my pregnancy is progressing I'm finding it increasingly harder to fulfil the requirements of my job. So after talking it through with my family, and my boss Gemma, it was decided that I should finish up."

Since leaving radio, Rusciano gave birth to her son Elio in January last year and went on a national comedy tour, "The Rage And Rainbows".

Originally published as Staying in until 'you can lick neighbour'