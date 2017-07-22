Steam train reminds family of home

German visitors Sevenja and Marc Sattler, with children Janis and Philip at the Southern Downs Steam Railway.

THE Southern Downs Steam Railway has long brought back nostalgic memories.

On today's afternoon run to Wheatvale however, it reminded a young family of home.

The Sattler family lives in Germany, and were in town to visit Svenja's father who resides in the Rose City.

Mrs Sattler said that the family was visiting Warwick for a special reason.

"This is my family's first time to Warwick," Mrs Sattler said.

"We've been here for four weeks and are flying home tomorrow.

"I have my father living here, and it has been great to come with the family here to visit."

Mrs Sattler said her family have enjoyed their stay.

"The kids have loved the countryside," she said.

"They've had the chance to see kangaroos.

"It really is such a beautiful place.

"The steam train reminds us of home, and was definitely one of the highlights of our time here.

"We have a train similar to this in Germany, which can travel through the snow during winter."

Brisbane-based John Conroy, Christine Lenz, Chris Lenz and Jan Conroy at the Southern Downs Steam Railway. Sean Teuma

The historical steam train brings about many tourists, and another was Christine Lenz, who travelled with friends from Brisbane to enjoy the 1.5 hour train journey.

Mrs Lenz said they first came to the Jumpers and Jazz festival two years ago, and loved it.

"This was our first time on the the train, and it was certainly well worth it," Mrs Lenz said.

"After the trip we got to sit in the conductor's engine room.

"The whole experience was fantastic."

The Southern Downs Steam Railway will conduct a trip to Hendon and Wheatvale tomorrow, departing at 10am and 2pm respectively.