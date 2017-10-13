Steer clear on Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY: Today is Black Friday - just as it was 13 years ago today.

BLACK FRIDAY: Today is Black Friday - just as it was 13 years ago today. Adam Hourigan

WARWICK Cup fever was in the air in Warwick in 2006, with the feature race coincidentally set for October 14, the same date as this year's event.

In an edition of mixed emotions, the Daily News looked at the pain of a lost local legend, recognising the hard work of rural women, and the success of our young sports stars.

Here is a look back at the way Warwick was on October 13, 2006.

LOCALS were mourning the loss of Clifton's Rod Frahm, who passed away suddenly.

Known as 'Roddy Roy' or 'Frahmy', he was a successful businessman, however reporter Dan Imhoff said it would be his dedication to the Clifton community and generosity towards family and friends that would be most remembered.

He left behind wife Janette and children Stephen and Kylie, with Janette commenting on her late husband.

"He had a marvellous way with people and always said, if you're going to do something, do it properly,” Janette said.

"His attention to detail was impeccable.”

FRIDAY the 13th is a myth to some, and a day to be extra cautious for others.

Chrystal Battese admitted to being superstitious, and said she would be extra vigilant for the day.

"I've broken a lot (of mirrors) in my time,” she said. "I don't walk under them (ladders) all the same.

"It's usually because I don't want someone to drop something on me.”

WORLD Rural Women's Day is being held on Sunday, which gave reporter Madeleine Logan the chance to recognise a woman in our area making an impact.

Trudi Brown works on the land, rising at 5am to milk cows and move fences, all whilst caring for 180 cattle and a couple of pigs.

"Working on the land requires complete dedication, commitment and a sense of humour,” Mrs Brown said.

"I always dreamed I would marry a dairy farmer.

"It's Ian that has kept me going through everything.

"I love this life. I wouldn't have it any other way.”

WARWICK Credit Union has a new chairman, with former Home and Hardware operator Alan Olsen taking the reins.

The elected official said he was optimistic about the future.

"This is a role which I'm sure will have many challenges, but one which I have been working towards,” Mr Olsen said.

THE field for the 2006 Warwick Cup was released yesterday, with a number of familiar faces making a return.

Ra Ra Rulenza and Loughnan were fancied last year, and were anticipated to be high up in the betting again for this year's edition.

The race meeting was boosted by news Group 1 winning rider Glen Lynch would ride at the meet.

Last week Lynch partnered Gold Edition in a black-type race at Randwick.