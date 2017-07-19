Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

14°
Kim Micke | 19th Jul 2017 12:13 PM
FOOTY FEVER: The Junior Gremlins will be hosting the Steinohrt Flannery Cup on Sunday.
FOOTY FEVER: The Junior Gremlins will be hosting the Steinohrt Flannery Cup on Sunday. Rob Williams

There will be another exciting day of footy in Stanthorpe on the weekend.

The Warwick and District, Ipswich and Toowoomba representative rugby league teams are getting ready for a big day of games at Sullivan and Crisp Oval.

The Junior Gremlins will be hosting the Steinohrt Flannery Cup on Sunday, July 23.

The competition, which will see 15 games at the Stanthorpe ovals, will run from about 8.30am-2.15pm.

There will be three games for each grade from U11 to U15.

Junior Rugby League president Lindsay Adams said it would be a big day for the whole club considering there would be 15 teams with families and friends to come.

The canteen will run as normal.

Mr Adams said anyone who wishes to volunteer is welcome to help and can contact himself or one of the committee members.

He said the cup will give representative grades some more rugby league games.

Rep players from Stanthorpe will have the chance to play at the carnival for the Warwick and District Rugby League teams.

"Because it's rep football there will be some good football games,” Mr Adams said.

The Junior Rugby League president said the money raised on the day would go to making a better footy experience for the kids.

There will be no entry free for spectators.

Topics:  gremlins rugby league steinohrt flannery cup

