Steketee embraces bubble life ahead of Shield campaign

The Bulls are currently in South Australia preparing for the start of the Sheffield Shield season on Saturday, having entered the bubble almost a week ago.

Steketee said having a close playing group has meant no problems in adjusting to the changes.

“It’s been fine, we’ve only been here for five days. It’s not super strict,” Steketee said.

“We always hang out together and we’re pretty tight-knit compared to other states.

“We all have the same interests and get along, so it won’t be too much of a challenge.

“We might get the chance to go for a fish which some of us country boys love. I’m not too sure how the city boys will go.”

Steketee said while there were initial challenges to stay engaged throughout periods of lockdown, he remained as active as possible ahead of a new season.

“It was pretty tough when you couldn’t really leave your house,” he said.

“For Queenslanders we’ve been able to get out a bit earlier. I played a lot of golf, but it didn’t help my golf game.

“I tried to stay active. Up here we’ve got the most beautiful winters, so it made it a bit easier.”

Queensland were denied the chance to push for a berth in the final after the last round of the season was cancelled, and Steketee said their eyes are firmly set on working their way into the showcase.

“I haven’t really sat down and set any goals, but I’ve had a good last two or three years in Shield cricket, so I’ll look to try and continue that,” he said.

“I want to build on what’s been productive for me so far, and help the team win games.

“We want to be at that pinnacle. We’re not a young side anymore and we’ve played a lot of games.

“We’ve got a pretty handy side and we may as well give it away now if we’re not aiming for the final.”

The Bulls have named a high-powered squad for the start of the Sheffield Shield season, including a number of current and former Australian representatives, led by Marnus Labuschagne and captain Usman Khawaja.

SQUAD: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Blake Edwards, Benji Floros, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Lachy Pfeffer, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

HARDING-MADSEN SHIELD ENTERS SECOND ROUND

Toowoomba’s teams will be looking to make an impact in the Harding-Madsen Shield after a weekend off.

First round winners Western Districts and Metropolitan-Easts are on the road on Saturday, with Southern Districts and University hosting rival Ipswich sides.

The only all-Toowoomba clash features Highfields-Railways hosting Northern Brothers Diggers at Highfields Sports Park.

ROUND TWO: University vs Centrals at USQ; Southern Districts vs Thunder at Middle Ridge Park; Highields-Railways vs Northern Brothers Diggers at Highields Sports Park; Brothers vs Wests at Ivor Marsden 1; South East vs Mets at Ivor Marsden 2. Games at 10.30am on Saturday.



Originally published as Steketee embraces bubble life ahead of Shield campaign