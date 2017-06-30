VIDEO: Stellar winter event kicks off

The human snow globe will be one of many fun activities at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

SNOWFLAKES in Stanthorpe has arrived.

The ice skating rink is up and running and Maryland St has been closed to traffic to make way for the first day of winter festivities.

Sean Carlow from Stars on Ice is running the skating rink at the showgrounds.

Mr Carlow said all the signs were pointing towards a great event.

Betsy Kay, Tere Bonner and Trish Gaske have put many hours into setting up the winter warmers display in the exhibition centre.

Snowflakes in Stanthorpe kicks off: The ice skating rink is up and running and Snowflakes in Stanthorpe has returned. Video: Liana Turner

Mrs Bonner said there had been many great entries in the competition and all the wearable products - some of them now for sale - were of a high quality.

She commended the work of all volunteers who helped to make Snowflakes possible.

"The people just come out of the woodwork," Mrs Bonner said.

She said president Brett Boatfield and his wife Paula had done a fantastic job making this year's festival a great one.

Street festivities kick off

Stanthorpe's main street will come alive today with a host of activities for all ages.

Chalk art will bring vibrant colours to the town, as a range of local musicians take to the stage.

The official opening will be held at 10.30am in Maryland St.

An ice sculpture challenge will run from 4pm.