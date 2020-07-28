STEP BY STEP: Ultimate DIY mask guide

CRAFTING: Warwick Daily News reporter Tessa Flemming tries her hand at the DIY face masks.

CRAFTING: Warwick Daily News reporter Tessa Flemming tries her hand at the DIY face masks.

WITH face masks now compulsory for our Southern sisters, and the resurgence of panic buying leaving shelves empty, we thought it was time to try making our own, using the most popular methods.

Here’s how they faired:

1) BANDANA MASK

BY FAR the simplest method for those without a crafting bone in their body.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start with a square bandana.

– Take a bandana that is long enough to fit around your face and lay it out flat.

Fold the bandana into thirds.

– Fold it into a third, continuing twice until it is a long rectangle.

Tie the hair ties to other side.

– Take two hair ties and tighten them securely around the ends.

– Pull one end through the middle of the other to fold in the bandana for extra protection.

Use the ties to loop around your ears.

– Use the hair ties to loop around each ear, and adjust the mask as necessary.

DIFFICULTY: 1/5

RESULT:

This one is definitely the easiest to make, although in equal measure, it also feels the least protective.

I would advise on a cotton bandana to make sure you can properly breathe through the material.

2) THE T-SHIRT MASK

THIS is probably the most commonly approved DIY mask and only requires scissors, an old T-shirt and a ruler.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cut your spare shirt in half.

– Take an old T-shirt and straighten it out.

– Cut it at mid-waist in half.

Cut a thin strip into two ties.

– From the bottom half of the shirt, cut a strip about 1-inch wide.

– Cut that strip in half to make two ‘ties’.

Measure out a 8"X6" rectangle.

– Trace the face portion of your mask, using a 8” X 6” rectangle.

Cut out the rectangle.

– Cut out the rectangle.

– Fold both sides of the rectangle in, about 0.5 inches.

Make 5-6 small cuts into the folded sides.

– Make about 5-6 small cuts in the sides, ensuring they don’t go all the way through the folded section.

Weave the strips through the small cuts.

– Use the ties from before to weave in through the mask’s cut-out holes.

Tie up the ends for a tight fit.

– Tie the loops tight enough around your ears that the mask sits snug on your face.

DIFFICULTY: 2/5

RESULT:

With a few additions such as filters, I can see this being your best bet for a DIY mask.

It’s breathable, easy to adjust to your head and not too complicated.

As long as you don’t mind changing a spare shirt into a crop top, this could be the one for you.

3) SOCK MASK

LAST but not least, the mask that went viral on Tik Tok gives a reason finally to use all your single socks.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start off with a new sock.

– Fold the ankle portion of the sock over, and make a cut from the fold.

Cut at the fold.

– Once that it cut, cut along the top side of the remaining sock, until there is a point at the ankle where you nose can go.

Cut along the top end of the sock.

– Make small incisions on both sides of the flattened out sock for your ears.

DIFFICULTY: 2.5/5

RESULT:

Definitely the most airtight option out there but I doubt it would be an option for heads of all sizes as it was pretty small.

Also a must in case you didn’t already guess if you’re keen on this method, unused socks only.

THINGS TO REMEMBER:

If it’s not tight, it’s not right

A MASK only offers protection as long as you wear it properly.

Australian health experts advise for a mask to fully cover the nose, mouth and chin without any gaps between the side of the mask and face — making an airtight fit.

But also don’t wear a mask that’s difficult to breathe through, as it will be tempting to loosen it.

Add a filter layer if needed

FOR extra protection, consider using household objects like coffee filters or HEPA filters used in common household appliances, like furnaces and air conditioners.

Take your mask off correctly

ACCORDING to health experts, there are a couple of key things to remember while using a face mask including making sure you wash your hands before putting the mask on and only handle it by the ear loops and ties when taking off.